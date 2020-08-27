Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar tours local post office

Cuellar says he wants the Laredo community to feel assured that their social security benefits, prescriptions, paychecks, tax returns, and ballots will be delivered.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just days after the House of Representatives approved the “Delivering to America Bill,” Congressman Henry Cuellar got a tour of one our own U.S. post offices to see how operations are looking.

The bill that is now heading to the senate aims to fund and protect the U.S. Postal Service.

After touring Laredo’s main post office, Cuellar is confident they are doing the best they can with the circumstances regarding this pandemic.

During his visit Cuellar spoke about wanting to build a new post office in south Laredo.

He also addressed health and safety concerns for the USPS employees and expressed the need for additional custodians to make a safe work environment.

