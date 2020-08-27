Advertisement

DPS conducting brake inspections on commercial vehicles

The purpose of Brake Safety Week is to reduce the number of accidents caused by brake defects
Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting brake inspections on commercial vehicles.
Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting brake inspections on commercial vehicles.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In recognition of National Brake Safety Week, the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting brake inspections on commercial vehicles.

DPS troopers and civilian inspectors will be inspecting commercial vehicles throughout the week and vehicles found to have critical out of service brake violations will be restricted from traveling until the issue has been fixed.

The purpose of Brake Safety Week is to reduce the number of accidents caused by brake defects.

It also serves as a reminder to drivers to frequently check your brakes.

