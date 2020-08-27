El Metro introduces multi use bus passes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - El Metro has made some adjustments since COVID-19 is now introducing a new amenity.

A vending machine was set out at El Metro and although the lobby may be closed to the public, riders are still welcome to come in and try it out.

“Our hope is to give flexibility to our customers because a lot of them do plan ahead as far as how much they have to spend because we do have a lot of customers that are transit dependent,” said Monica Garcia.

The pandemic has caused El Metro to make some adjustments with their rides at the beginning of August to comply with the City of Laredo emergency orders.

El Metro reduced its services because of curfew orders, meaning they were modifying their schedules to comply with the 10 p.m. rule.

They are also continuing to allow 18 passengers at a time but despite the changes, that didn’t stop them from bringing in a new amenity for their riders.

Starting Monday, August 31st El Metro is bringing in a new fare service: a ticket vending machine that provides multi use bus passes.

“We actually put it out for the 26th so we can find out if the machine had any technicalities before the people and the customers started using them,” said Garcia.

These ticket vending machines are a plan that was in the works before the pandemic and the hopes were to bring the machines in since February.

Before the City of Laredo approved it, two public meetings were made to ensure that customers liked the idea.

They can buy a pass that can be used hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly to save them money.

The vending machines are located inside the lobby, and El Metro is ensuring that the purchases are being done in a safe way, allowing people to do it one by one.

“There’s always a security here in the lobby door, and they’re actually available so they’re going to tell them that ‘they’re going to purchase a pass, they let them walk in, and then they can walk back out.‘”

She says the pass is made for riders to avoid digging into their pockets for loose change daily, making it easier for them.

El Metro says customers are excited to have these vending machines, and they hope that by August 31st, they can get the technical difficulties figure out

El Metro also says that they machines are “user friendly” and have been simplified to a single touch for every option.

