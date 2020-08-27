Federal agents confiscate nearly 30 million dollars of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly 30 million dollars of hard narcotics at a Laredo port of entry.

The first incident happened on Friday, August 14th when CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor manifesting an industrial mixing machine to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 1,211 pounds of meth.

The second drug bust happened on Monday, August 17th when CBP officers examined a shipment of industrial machinery.

Using a non-intrusive imaging system scan, officers were able to find 398 pounds of meth.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of over 29 million dollars.

CBP seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

