Local COVID deaths see trend in pre-existing conditions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A majority of the Laredoans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 had pre-existing health conditions.

Imagine you have ten cookies. Those will represent the COVID-related deaths in Laredo. Six of those had hypertension, five of those had diabetes, and nearly two were obese.

This is a trend local health officials have found.

As of Wednesday afternoon’s media briefing, 232 deaths have been reported in the gateway city.

If you take a look at this graph, you will see that the top three pre-existing health conditions of the people who have died are hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

Top 3 pre-existing conditions (KGNS)

Of the total number of deaths, 59% had hypertension, 51% had diabetes, and 17% experienced obesity.

Seventeen of the fatalities were under 40 years old. Nearly half had diabetes, 41% were obese and 24% had high blood pressure.

COVID-related deaths under 40 (KGNS)

“Being healthy overall protects you from chronic infectious diseases,” said Richard Chamberlain, Laredo’s interim health director. “I encourage and challenge all Laredo residents to improve their diet and exercise routines and to know your numbers, know glucose level, know your triglyceride level, know your blood pressure numbers.”

The health officials say they are still looking into the correlation between these conditions and the deaths.

