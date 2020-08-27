Local nursing home designated for “all COVID facility”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Reports of COVID-19 infections at our local nursing homes have been nonstop since June, leading to the death of many of our most vulnerable.

After days of negotiations, the health authority announces an agreement with Laredo Nursing and Rehab for the purpose of isolating positive COVID patients within their walls.

“A new public health order will be issued that will place all COVID-19 nursing home residents at the designated location,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

Laredo Nursing and Rehab, which is still under quarantine, have seen a total of 115 positive cases which includes residents and healthcare workers. This outbreak has resulted in 21 deaths.

Regent Care Center and Retama South are also under quarantine with a combined active case count in the 30′s.

Trevino says this “all COVID facility” will help them mitigate any further spread.

“The infection controls are very important, there will not be a mixture of non-COVID patients and COVID patients, all the patients will be COVID and that makes it easier to control any further spread.”

Starting Monday, Trevino said they plan to transfer around 40 patients. The facility will have a capacity of 75.

Doctor Trevino says COVID positive residents from all nursing homes will be transferred to the facility on September 1st.

We received a statement from the community spokesperson for Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation:

“Our community is honored to partner with the City of Laredo and Laredo health authority to temporarily serve as a dedicated COVID-19 long-term care community.”

