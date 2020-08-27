Advertisement

Local nursing home designated for “all COVID facility”

After days of negotiations, the health authority announces an agreement with Laredo Nursing and Rehab for the purpose of isolating positive COVID patients within their walls.
Laredo Nursing and Rehab
Laredo Nursing and Rehab(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Reports of COVID-19 infections at our local nursing homes have been nonstop since June, leading to the death of many of our most vulnerable.

After days of negotiations, the health authority announces an agreement with Laredo Nursing and Rehab for the purpose of isolating positive COVID patients within their walls.

“A new public health order will be issued that will place all COVID-19 nursing home residents at the designated location,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

Laredo Nursing and Rehab, which is still under quarantine, have seen a total of 115 positive cases which includes residents and healthcare workers. This outbreak has resulted in 21 deaths.

Regent Care Center and Retama South are also under quarantine with a combined active case count in the 30′s.

Trevino says this “all COVID facility” will help them mitigate any further spread.

“The infection controls are very important, there will not be a mixture of non-COVID patients and COVID patients, all the patients will be COVID and that makes it easier to control any further spread.”

Starting Monday, Trevino said they plan to transfer around 40 patients. The facility will have a capacity of 75.

Doctor Trevino says COVID positive residents from all nursing homes will be transferred to the facility on September 1st.

We received a statement from the community spokesperson for Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation:

“Our community is honored to partner with the City of Laredo and Laredo health authority to temporarily serve as a dedicated COVID-19 long-term care community.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

El Metro introduces multi use bus passes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Starting Monday, El Metro is bringing in a new fare service: a ticket vending machine that provides multi use bus passes that can be used hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly to save people money.

News

Congressman Cuellar tours local post office

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cuellar says he wants the Laredo community to feel insured that their social security benefits, prescriptions, paychecks, tax returns, and ballots will be delivered.

News

UISD changes food pickup hours to accommodate parents’ schedules

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some parents have said schedules and times are the main reasons why they have not been able to use the food program, so in order to help with that UISD is changing the hours when parents can pick up their child’s food.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of tampering with government records

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy finds himself on the wrong side of the law, for allegedly tampering with government records.

Latest News

State

Family questions events surrounding fort hood soldier’s disappearance

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fernandes' family said they cannot believe Sgt. Fernandes went missing on purpose and they take issue with that being the official line.

Local

BP agents seize human smuggling attempt near San Ygnacio

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents were able to find eight undocumented immigrants near a ranch after vehicle bailout.

State

San Antonio nursing home takes in evacuees from Galveston

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Acosta
A nursing home in San Antonio is helping out another nursing home in Galveston as they seek refuge from Hurricane Laura.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil two separate drug smuggling attempts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In one incident, agents searched a van and found 26 pounds of marijuana hidden in the occupants’ luggage.

Local

Man accused of causing injury to a child

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after a child is found with burn marks on her body.

News

Authorities find remains believed to be of missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Prior to disappearing, Sergeant Elder Fernandes claimed he was the victim of sexual abuse and assault.