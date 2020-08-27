Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One lucky Laredoan is waking up a millionaire after winning the Texas Lottery.

According to the Texas Lottery Facebook page, a million-dollar ticket for last night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Laredo.

The winning numbers for last night’s Powerball drawing are 08, 12, 19, 47, 58, and 02.

The ticket was sold at the Stripes Store located at 101 West Del Mar Boulevard.

The winner has 180 days to claim his or her prize.

Congratulations to the lucky person!

