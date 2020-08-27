Sheriff’s office shuts down two stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office shut down an alleged stash house in south Laredo yesterday.

Authorities received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home at the 100 block of Alicante Drive.

Multiple agencies arrived at the location, knocked on the door and discovered 68 undocumented immigrants living inside the home.

A follow up investigation led officers to a second home at the 100 block of Santander Drive where 44 additional immigrants were found.

Border Patrol took custody of the 112 undocumented immigrants and the investigation remains ongoing.

