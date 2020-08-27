Advertisement

Smile!: Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

‘Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!’
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome daughter, 'Daisy Dove.'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome daughter, 'Daisy Dove.'(Source: KGC-102/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

UNICEF posted a black and white photograph of the infant’s hand and said the happy couple told the organization: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

In the Instagram post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a “peaceful” birthing experience with good healthcare — something, they said, many families do not experience.

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

“Smile,” Perry’s fifth major-label album, will be released Friday. The 35-year-old in a recent interview with The Associated Press talked about finding her smile again after a few years of pain.

“I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation,” she said.

The baby is Perry’s first. Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

Laura carves destructive path through Gulf Coast; 5 dead

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

National

Pelosi, Meadows talk $2.2T virus aid, but no deal in sight

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Their expected call Thursday afternoon would be the first attempt to kick-start talks since negotiations fell apart earlier this month.

National Sports

A 2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

Latest News

National

Florida delegate to attend President Trump's renomination speech

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

National

New details in Blake shooting as protests continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New details are emerging about the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

National

Maine delegates reflect on unconventional convention

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Hurricane Laura leaves widespread damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Laura hit the area as category four storm and mandatory evacuations were in place for central Louisiana residents, but that didn't stop some from riding out the storm.

National Politics

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.