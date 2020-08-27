South Texas Blood & Tissue Center hosting plasma drive this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in collaboration with the Laredo Medical Center is inviting those who have recovered from the coronavirus to help others by donating plasma.

With so many people still fighting the virus, health officials believe that transferring plasma from someone who was able to recover from COVID-19 could help save lives.

The blood and tissue center has decided to organize a plasma drive this weekend at the Laredo Medical Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

If you are looking to donate you can call 210-731-5514 or email COVID19_LBK@southtexasblood.org.

Qualified donors will receive a $50 Visa gift card.

