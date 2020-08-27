The heat is on!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like it’s back to the triple digit temperatures after some slight chances of rain.

On Thursday we will start out in the low 80s and see a high of about 103 degrees.

Temperatures could feel a lot warmer than that because of the high humidity and heat index.

Not much is going to change from now into next week.

We will see a high of 104 on Friday, 102 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.

If you are looking for some relief from the heat, you’re not going to find it anytime soon, but you can take part in outdoor activities during the early morning hours.

We are a few days away from the start of September, but fall could be a while away, so hang on until then.

