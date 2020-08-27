Traffic stop leads to confiscation of drugs and weapons

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, leads to the discovery of weapons, drugs and a stolen trailer.

The incident happened on Tuesday when sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-35 and mile marker 25.

After questioning, authorities discovered that the trailer was stolen and the driver, 38-year-old James Dustyn Simmons was a reported convicted felon.

When agents searched the trailer they found a Smith and Wesson revolver 38 caliber, a 32 caliber pistol and a small amount of marijuana.

The Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms took custody of Simmons for federal prosecution.

