“Trump Train” peaceful protest set to roll through Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we inch closer to the presidential election, opinions on different subjects can quickly turn into hot topics for both sides of the aisle.

But a group of local Trump supporters say they feel their conservative views are often silenced.

In the last couple of weeks several organizations, who have been critical toward President Trump’s policies, have made political demonstrations but now those who support Trump say it’s their turn to speak up.

Hector Garza, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council says as a supporter of free speech everyone has the right to speak up.

However he says in Laredo conservative points of view are not welcomed.

“Unfortunately, what that is it’s called the silent majority, but what we do hear is from the minority.”

Garza says many local leaders often overlook people who lean toward the right end of the political spectrum.

“Many of us in the Laredo community are sick and tired that our local government representatives only represent one side of the argument. There are people that do not support to the wall, but there are a lot of people that do support the wall. In Santa Rosa, in Rio Bravo, in the Azteca neighborhood and up to west Laredo. They say they are being victimized on a daily basis.”

That’s why he has founded the Laredo Trump Train Facebook group, a page he calls a safe space for those who side with the president and his policy.

“The conservative views are not being represented by city government and are not being represented, and for that reason we have decided to start this movement. To get the conservative voice out.”

Garza says the group is planning to show that many people in this community identify as conservative and also have the right to be heard.

He says a peaceful protest against an anti-Trump rhetoric will happen on September 12th.

“We are going to be doing a parade like protest throughout the city. You will be seeing a lot of trucks decorated with trump flags. I think after that mural was put up it divided the community. Because our members of local government only represented one side of the argument. So we will be driving over that mural to represent that we do support the building of the wall in Laredo area. Will also be going down 35, Del Mar, the loop and coming back up on Guadalupe Street.”

Garza says him and his group are prepared for people to not support their protest.

“You will not see members of the Laredo Trump Train engage in violence. We are conducting in a peaceful protest and we want to make sure things go as smoothly as possible.”

Garza says the route could possibly be modified as the day gets closer.

He adds he has spoken to the Laredo mayor and police department about the protest and is pending a response.

To watch the full interview with Hector Garza, you can head over to the KGNS Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.