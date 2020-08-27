UISD tech support line available

Advertisement

UISD provides help through tech support line(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Help is just a call away for parents facing any technical issues as students start the school year virtually.

UISD has a small fleet of ten ready to provide a listening ear and assistance to parents as they navigate the new tech world.

Guadalupe Aguilar who is answering calls says she even gets calls from students themselves.

The calls can be as simple as learning how to move the volume gears or as complicated as asking how to connect to a hotspot.

Aguilar says, “I can see that they are really concerned about the student’s being able to catch up and not lose out on the student’s education. So that they’ve been very actively participating with the students at home and that’s a very good sign to me that they’re caring about the education.”

If you need any help you can call 473-8000 and a helpful person will be on the other side of that phone line, ready to solve your problem.

