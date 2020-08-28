Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meals on Wheels program helps over 2,000 people in need

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Barbara Campos
The Webb County Community Action Agency has been behind the H-E-B Meals on Wheels project that provides home delivered meals to many in our county, and now with COVID-19, they have added care packages with home essentials like hygiene products and sanitation supplies.

News

Six new officers join the force after pinning ceremony

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Like everything else, the pandemic made the pinning ceremony look very different to the ones before it.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

National

Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215 years between them

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There are longer marriages, but at the moment no other between people so old, according to Guinness World Records — just short of a combined 215 years.

Latest News

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin; Jacob Blake no longer in restraints

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

National

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

National

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. has recorded over 180,000 deaths from the coronavirus and 5.9 million confirmed infections.

National

Jacob Blake's family joins March on Washington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
People rallied at the Lincoln Memorial again Friday, 57 years after the March of Washington, calling for racial justice.

National

Trump pardons Alice Johnson, who praised him in RNC speech

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alice Marie Johnson had spent more than two decades serving life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense.

National Sports

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sides said they would immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.