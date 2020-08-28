Alamo Drafthouse to open its doors on Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s the moment many moviegoers have been waiting for, the Alamo Drafthouse will be opening their doors on Monday!

After five long months of being left vacant, the big screen will light up once again with early screenings of Christopher Nolan’s new movie Tenet along with new titles such as New Mutants, Bill, and Ted three and Unhinged.

The theater director of operations says they have been working hard to come up with a plan to operate and keep movie lovers safe.

Alamo Drafthouse has developed an array of aggressive new procedures and protocols to protect guests and team member health and safety.

To find out more about their new policies they can head on over to their website.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.