Border Patrol finds over four million dollars worth of marijuana in trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over four million dollars’ worth of marijuana in a box trailer down by the river.

The seizure happened on August 27th when agents patrolling the northwest part of town discovered several bundles scattered in a grassy area near a warehouse.

A thorough search of the area resulted in the discovery of over 200 bundles that were found inside a trailer.

The marijuana weighed 5,350 pounds and had an estimated street value of $4,280,312.

Agents seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to the DEA.

