Border Patrol finds over four million dollars worth of marijuana in trailer

Agents patrolling the northwest part of town discovered several bundles near the river
Agents discover over four million dollars worth of marijuana
Agents discover over four million dollars worth of marijuana(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over four million dollars’ worth of marijuana in a box trailer down by the river.

The seizure happened on August 27th when agents patrolling the northwest part of town discovered several bundles scattered in a grassy area near a warehouse.

A thorough search of the area resulted in the discovery of over 200 bundles that were found inside a trailer.

The marijuana weighed 5,350 pounds and had an estimated street value of $4,280,312.

Agents seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to the DEA.

