It’s always summer in our heart and in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - September is just a few days away but don’t expect any fall-like weather anytime soon.

While most of east Texas and Louisiana are dealing with torrential rainfall and flooding due to Hurricane Laura, here in south Texas it’s a different story.

On Friday we are going to start out in the 80s with high humidity so it could feel like mid-80s.

As we head into the afternoon, we’ll hit a high of 104 degrees. Things won’t change much from there as we expect 102 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

As we look to close out August and start September, we’ll still continue to see tripel digit temperatures.

On Monday expect a high of 103 as well as Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hopefully, once we hit mid-September things will start to cool down.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.