Laredo one of the lowest respondents for 2020 Census

Why is it so important to fill out the census? According to the Community Development director not filling out this questionnaire means the next ten years of funding will be lower to our community, to our schools, and our healthcare system.
2020 Census
2020 Census(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans have a month to take part in the census count, but so far only half of the community has filled it out.

According to the Census Bureau, the gateway city is one of the lowest respondents in the state and nation.

Every ten years the census comes to town to count the number of people living in the city. Since March, residents have had the option to fill out the questionnaire online or by mail.

According to Community Development Director Tina Martinez, so far the response rate is pretty low.

“In comparison to cities our size we were still trending down.”

During the last city council meeting, Martinez presented statistics on the communities’ response so far to the census.

At the time it was only 48 percent, but she tells us since then that has increased to 50 percent. While that seems pretty small, Martinez says a single percent accounts for nearly 700 households. While this is a good sign there is still a long ways to go.

“The state right now is 59.9 percent of that 60 percent, nationally we’re at a 64.6 That’s why we’re trending down. We are not at the state or national state levels.”

Why is it so important to fill out the census? Martinez says it’s because it benefits the community.

“If we get undercounted we’re affected for the next ten years. That means the next ten years of funding will be lower to our community to our schools, to our healthcare system, because they will think we don’t have the numbers in Laredo.”

Census takers are currently going door to door to homes that haven’t completed it.

If you’d like to stop the knock, you can respond now at 2020Census.gov.

Due to COVID a lot of the city’s original census initiatives didn’t pan out but they have started a few, like the Census Cup: a competition between the county and city to see who gets a higher percentage of employees to fill it out.

