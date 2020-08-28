Laredo Police to crackdown on those hosting social gatherings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department continues to crack down on those not following COVID-19 protocols.

If you are a business owner and are not enforcing the face-covering ordinance, Laredo Police might pay you a visit.

This Friday, officers are planning to hit the streets to keep an eye out on those hosting large gatherings across town.

As police try to prevent the spread of the virus they ask locals to help them keep Laredoans safe by staying at home.

Business owners could face a hefty fine if the face-covering ordinance is not followed.

Homeowners may also receive a fine if they are caught hosting social gatherings.

If you see a business or residence that is violating safety protocols you can report it by calling the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or via the Laredo Police app.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.