Laura leaves six dead and hundreds of thousands without power

At least six people were killed when Laura came ashore near the Texas-Louisiana border
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(NBC News) A massive recovery effort is now underway in areas devastated by Hurricane Laura.

At least six people were killed when Laura came ashore near the Texas-Louisiana border Thursday.

From Cameron, Louisiana, where the eye of the hurricane hit, through Lake Charles, the devastation stretches for miles.

Laura, a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150-miles an hour, was the most powerful storm ever to hit the state.

Homes and businesses were ripped apart, power lines were snapped and trees were ripped from the ground.

Most of the area is still without electricity and will be for some time.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Dcpzf2

