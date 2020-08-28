Local abuse reports down due to children staying home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of reported cases of child abuse in Laredo have gone down this year but that’s not necessarily a good thing.

According to Doctor Severita Sanchez, executive director for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Laredo and Webb County, this could be due to the fact that children have not left the home due to the pandemic.

She adds that educators and those in the school system are important reporters of abuse, but since children are staying home to learn those who usually report abuse are unable to see potential victims.

“If incase there is a child that someone suspects that they’re being abused either physically, sexually, emotionally; what they need to do is report a suspicion,” said Doctor Sanchez. “And I say that because a lot of folks who make a report say ‘but I’m not sure. What if I’m wrong? My neighbors are going to get mad.’ Well, that is not the issue here. The issue here is that if you suspect that someone is being molested, abused, then you report. It is not the job of the reporter to make an investigation. You don’t do the investigations, and I speak this to the public. The ones that investigate are the professionals such as law enforcement and Child Protective Services.”

If you suspect someone is the victim of child abuse, report it to CPS at 1-800-252-5400 or local enforcement. If it’s an emergency dial 911.

If you want to see the complete interview with Doctor Sanchez on the Digital News Desk you can find it on the KGNS Facebook page at KGNS TV.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.