Local animal expert saves baby alligator

The caiman now has a new home at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center
Local animal expert rescues baby alligator
Local animal expert rescues baby alligator
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center has a new reptilian addition to its facility thanks to the efforts of our local animal experts.

Animal Care Officer Llamos received a call regarding a loose alligator; without hesitation, the officer headed out to save a baby caiman.

The alligator is now safe with the Laredo College Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center

No word yet on where the baby alligator was found but the center says the mama was nowhere in sight.

The science center says they are very grateful for this new addition to their family.

