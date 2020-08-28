Local animal expert saves baby alligator

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center has a new reptilian addition to its facility thanks to the efforts of our local animal experts.

Animal Care Officer Llamos received a call regarding a loose alligator; without hesitation, the officer headed out to save a baby caiman.

The alligator is now safe with the Laredo College Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center

No word yet on where the baby alligator was found but the center says the mama was nowhere in sight.

The science center says they are very grateful for this new addition to their family.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.