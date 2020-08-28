Advertisement

Local Habitat for Humanity recovering from pandemic

Slowly but surely the Habitat for Humanity of Laredo continues to provide homes to family in need in our community, but a few months ago when the pandemic began, the nonprofit was hit hard.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Block by block, one non-profit organization is rebuilding its community effort after being affected by the pandemic.

Slowly but surely the Habitat for Humanity of Laredo continues to provide homes to family in need in our community, but a few months ago when the pandemic began, the nonprofit was hit hard.

“Unfortunately, we had the pandemic and in the beginning of March we seized all volunteer opportunities, and we had to cancel trips from people that were coming from the north east because some were coming from hotspots.”

Carol Sherwood, the executive director says the organization had to create a backup plan.

“Plan B meant that our staff of supervisors would become builders. And not being able to use volunteers means our budget goes up, building material across-the-board skyrocketed.”

But then other road blocks came: donations slowed down and fundraising events were postponed.

“Our major fundraising is in the spring and we had to put that on hold. Those were the gap funds that we needed in order to complete the houses that we had scheduled.”

After several months of struggling the organization got some relief when sponsors, the City of Laredo and Webb County, contributed funding.

That money mostly helped with projects that were already ongoing, like a home which construction for began in late 2019. The family was handed their keys just last week.

However, things are looking up and Carol hopes to finish the year strong.

”We have families that have a need for our houses. At this present time we have five houses under construction. So Habitat through social distancing, and unique ways of building and making adjustments, we will be able to accept a small amount of volunteers in about two weeks.”

As they welcome volunteers back some of the new guidelines include wearing a mask, social distancing, same household members being able to volunteer during the same shift, hand washing, and equipment disinfecting.

In a time where a lot of people stayed indoors, Carol hopes the community will contribute to giving others a safe space, too.

”Our families deserve a simple and decent loving home and we plan to continue to build.”

If you would like to volunteer you can contact Habitat for Humanity of Laredo at 724-3227.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

DPS conducting brake inspections on commercial vehicles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As part of National Brake Safety Week, DPS troopers and civilian inspectors will be inspecting commercial vehicles throughout the week.

News

PILLAR sees 60% increase in cyberbullying

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
As kids continue to adapt to the social world and are now learning from home, that does not mean that bullying on the World Wide Web has stopped.

Local

Border Patrol agents find nine undocumented immigrants during bailout

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Nine undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol agents assisted Encinal Police during a vehicle bailout.

Local

Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Laredo

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
One lucky Laredoan is waking up a millionaire after winning the Texas Lottery.

Latest News

Local

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center hosting plasma drive this weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is inviting those who have recovered from the coronavirus to help others by donating plasma.

Local

UISD tech support line available

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
UISD has a small fleet of ten ready to provide assistance to parents and students as they navigate the new tech world.

Local

Accident knocks out power in south Laredo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Lomas Del Sur, and S. Bartlett Avenue.

Local

Federal agents confiscate nearly 30 million dollars of meth

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Nearly 30 million dollars of meth is off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil two human smuggling attempts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts within hours of each other.

Local

Sheriff’s office shuts down two stash houses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A total of 112 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after authorities shut down two stash houses.