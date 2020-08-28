Local Habitat for Humanity recovering from pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Block by block, one non-profit organization is rebuilding its community effort after being affected by the pandemic.

Slowly but surely the Habitat for Humanity of Laredo continues to provide homes to family in need in our community, but a few months ago when the pandemic began, the nonprofit was hit hard.

“Unfortunately, we had the pandemic and in the beginning of March we seized all volunteer opportunities, and we had to cancel trips from people that were coming from the north east because some were coming from hotspots.”

Carol Sherwood, the executive director says the organization had to create a backup plan.

“Plan B meant that our staff of supervisors would become builders. And not being able to use volunteers means our budget goes up, building material across-the-board skyrocketed.”

But then other road blocks came: donations slowed down and fundraising events were postponed.

“Our major fundraising is in the spring and we had to put that on hold. Those were the gap funds that we needed in order to complete the houses that we had scheduled.”

After several months of struggling the organization got some relief when sponsors, the City of Laredo and Webb County, contributed funding.

That money mostly helped with projects that were already ongoing, like a home which construction for began in late 2019. The family was handed their keys just last week.

However, things are looking up and Carol hopes to finish the year strong.

”We have families that have a need for our houses. At this present time we have five houses under construction. So Habitat through social distancing, and unique ways of building and making adjustments, we will be able to accept a small amount of volunteers in about two weeks.”

As they welcome volunteers back some of the new guidelines include wearing a mask, social distancing, same household members being able to volunteer during the same shift, hand washing, and equipment disinfecting.

In a time where a lot of people stayed indoors, Carol hopes the community will contribute to giving others a safe space, too.

”Our families deserve a simple and decent loving home and we plan to continue to build.”

If you would like to volunteer you can contact Habitat for Humanity of Laredo at 724-3227.

