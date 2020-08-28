Local wins $1 million through Texas Lottery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One lucky Laredoan woke up a millionaire after winning the Texas Lottery.

According to the Texas Lottery Facebook page, a million-dollar ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Laredo.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are 08, 12, 19, 47, 58, and 02.

The ticket was sold at the Stripes store located at the 100 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.

The winner has 180 days to claim his or her prize.

