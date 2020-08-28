Advertisement

Local wins $1 million through Texas Lottery

According to the Texas Lottery Facebook page, a million-dollar ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Laredo.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One lucky Laredoan woke up a millionaire after winning the Texas Lottery.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are 08, 12, 19, 47, 58, and 02.

The ticket was sold at the Stripes store located at the 100 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.

The winner has 180 days to claim his or her prize.

