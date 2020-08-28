PILLAR sees 60% increase in cyberbullying

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Bullying continues to plague our youngest in the community.

As kids continue to adapt to the social world and are now learning from home, that does not mean that bullying on the World Wide Web has stopped.

On the contrary, those numbers are on the rise.

“A lot of times parents are working, and kids are left on their devices and there’s not that contact where parents are aware,” said Elizabeth Reyna-Gardner, a licensed professional counselor at PILLAR.

For more than 10 years now, PILLAR has treated cases dealing with mental and physical health.

Since COVID-19, PILLAR has come across a 60% increase in cases in both Laredo and surrounding counties.

For almost 6 months, they have helped a noticeably bigger number in teens who have existing mental health issues.

When it comes to children, they had not heard as much since they were in summer break and only a small percentage of the cases they dealt with made up cyberbullying, but now that school is starting again they are expecting to see a change in that.

“Now that they’re being exposed to students, or their peers, the likelihood is that we will start seeing more cases of that sadly.”

For the upcoming school year, they say they are prepared by having enough staff that can assist victims.

They usually work with both parents and schools. They difference now will be that they will reach out through social media, now that they cannot meet in person.

They say cyberbullying takes a toll on the daily lives of victims, and their goal is to get involved before they are affected to a level where it damages them mentally.

“We go ahead and start working with whatever areas that we identify that they’re struggling with. It could be anxiety, self esteem, trust issues, because maybe they have reached out and nobody has really listened to them.”

After making assessments on the problems, they then work on a treatment plan where they provide individual counseling that can also be long term.

PILLAR wants to remind the community that bullying does have long lasting effects, and it may affect an individual’s inability to have long lasting relationships in the future.

People can reach pillar 24/7 at 956 723-74-50, through social media, or on their website at www.Pillarstrong.Org

