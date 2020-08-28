Popeyes Chicken celebrates 40 years with 40 percent off

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A fried chicken chain is celebrating forty years in the Laredo community and they are inviting residents to take part in the celebration.

Popeyes, the restaurant that recently gained plenty of popularity for its chicken sandwich is celebrating 40 years in Laredo.

As a way to celebrate this grand milestone, Popeye’s is inviting customers to 40 percent off their entire purchase this weekend.

Customers can come in on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and receive a discount on their favorite menu items.

Popeyes will also be celebrating its anniversary by donating food to the Bethany House, which will feed over 3,000 people.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.