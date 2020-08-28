Advertisement

Researchers report first possible case of COVID-19 reinfection

Scientists say a 25-year-old man in Nevada contracted the virus back in April and fully recovered but then got sick again in late May
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The nation’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection may have been reported in Nevada.

Researchers say the 25-year-old man first tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April.

He recovered but then got sick again in late-May and the illness was more severe than his initial infection.

The scientists say genetic sequencing revealed the strain for the second* infection was slightly different than the first.

It is important to note that the case research has not yet been peer-reviewed.

This report comes days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection was reported in Hong Kong.

Since then, a patient in Belgium and another in the Netherlands were also reported to have been reinfected with the virus.

