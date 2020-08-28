Advertisement

“Save the Children” mural brings awareness to missing minors

According to the FBI, more than 421,000 minors under the age of 18 were reported missing last year and the state of Texas ranked second in the U.S. with the highest number of reported human trafficking cases last year.
Save the Children mural
Save the Children mural(KGNS)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A nationwide awareness campaign reached the gateway city as the “Save Our Children” initiative takes center stage in Laredo.

What are local residents doing to take part?

”Where do they go? What is done with them? Where are they taken?”

These are some of the questions Pedro Morales asks himself and wants everyone else to ask, as well.

He and Chano Aldrete are the two artists who painted a “Save the Children” mural outside Rock Fitness Center on Jacaman Road.

”I think it’s just a message of awareness,” Pedro said. “Read it, ask yourself ‘what does it mean?’ And make it public.”

“Save the Children” began as a movement to draw attention to these issues. For Morales, it means protecting children from all abuse that he says begin as early as in the womb.

”This is our future generations being damaged from the beginning, from the start.”

Owners Helio Chapuseaux and Bernadette Galvan of Rock Fitness Center approached the artists on Monday.

“Children are the foundation of what we are in life,” said Helio. “If we don’t protect them, then who will?”

By Thursday, the mural was finished. The final touch was a bible verse: ″Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

The hashtag recently gained national attention after being temporarily banned from social media when a conspiracy theorist group used it to detract from the original message and to spread misinformation.

The owners of Rock Fitness say they are not affiliated with any political group, but instead the message is intended to bring awareness to the abuses against children.

