Subjects caught trying to smuggle marijuana into the U.S.
Four individuals are arrested after they attempted to smuggle bundles of marijuana near Mines Road
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several people are taken into custody after Border Patrol agents foiled a drug smuggling attempt in northwest Laredo.
The incident happened on August 26th when agents saw several individuals carrying bundles at a ranch near Mines Road.
Agents apprehended four individuals and seized five bundles of marijuana.
The bundles weighed 504 pounds and had an estimated street value of $400,000.
The drugs were seized and the four undocumented immigrants were turned over to the DEA.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.