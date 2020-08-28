Subjects caught trying to smuggle marijuana into the U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several people are taken into custody after Border Patrol agents foiled a drug smuggling attempt in northwest Laredo.

The incident happened on August 26th when agents saw several individuals carrying bundles at a ranch near Mines Road.

Agents apprehended four individuals and seized five bundles of marijuana.

The bundles weighed 504 pounds and had an estimated street value of $400,000.

The drugs were seized and the four undocumented immigrants were turned over to the DEA.

