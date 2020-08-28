UISD After School adventures program deemed a success

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Students looking to learn a new activity or sport got a chance to do so during UISD’s After School Adventures Program.

With the first week of virtual learning officially in the books, UISD is reminding parents about the importance of keeping students active during these trying times.

This past week the program held camps related to basketball, taekwondo, yoga, and soccer held by expert practitioners.

The camps are held online through Zoom daily Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents looking to get their son or daughter involved are encouraged to register as soon as possible for each week as spaces are limited.

During the first week of school, UISD saw over 100 students take part in the program.

For more information, you can click here or call the After School Adventures Office at 956-473-6301.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.