Cuellar addresses Fort Hood issues after body of soldier found

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number one base in the country continues to be in the spotlight.

Friday morning Congressman Henry Cuellar held a press conference to discuss that status of the current situation at Fort Hood after another soldier’s body was found.

Fort Hood is the number one most violent base in the country with 129 violent felonies committed by soldiers each year, this according to a report read Friday morning during a press conference.

During the meeting, several members of League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, addressed the case of Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was murdered by another soldier at Fort Hood Army Base in Texas.

They have called for a full independent investigation and the military is held accountable for its consistent disregard of its personnel.

The base has the highest number of cases for sexual assault and murders.

Cuellar questions the culture and the command, and he says they should start with an independent review of the highest rank to the lowest rank officials.

Cuellar knows change won’t just happen overnight but thinks that the more he can get the community involved, the easier it will be to find a solution.

Since the start of the year, 15 soldiers have died at the Fort Hood Army Base.

