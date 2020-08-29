Advertisement

LMC and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center hold COVID-19 plasma drive

With so many people still fighting the virus, health officials believe that transferring plasma from someone who was able to recover from COVID-19 could help save lives.
COVID plasma drive
COVID plasma drive(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are a COVID-19 survivor, listen up: you’ll soon have an opportunity to help someone currently fighting the virus.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in collaboration with the Laredo Medical Center is inviting those who have recovered from the coronavirus to help others by donating plasma.

The plasma drive will take place at LMC on September 26th and 27th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To donate you can call 210-731-5514 to schedule an appointment.

