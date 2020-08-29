Meals on Wheels program helps over 2,000 people in need

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the budget for many in the gateway city may be tight right now because of the pandemic, a local agency is helping with providing household essentials to many in the community.

The Webb County Community Action Agency has been behind the H-E-B Meals on Wheels project that provides home delivered meals to many in our county, and now with COVID-19, they have added something to their services.

In March the process started to give care packages in addition to the meal packages that were already being distributed.

But in May, they started the distributions of packages that include home essentials like hygiene products and sanitation supplies.

The project’s funding was $100,000, money that was given from H-E-B, the Commissioners Court, and Social Services to provide both a meal and care packages to 2,400 individuals with the need.

So far, they have completed 2,300 packages but they still have 100 left to make.

This project was meant to help the elderly, the disabled, and those affected financially.

“Trying to assist the vulnerable population to keep them home and away from having them go to the stores themselves and having to purchase the items, risking to hurt themselves because of the pandemic,” said Maria Silva.

To qualify for a care package, an application must be sent and the best way is through email, but if you are not able to do so, you can drop off an application in person or mail it in.

Once approved, they will deliver the packages to the individuals.

They are now reaching the end of this program, but are expecting to receive more funding that will focus on providing packages to Las Colonias.

They say that for their next services, they plan on focusing on helping people in the community that meet different qualifications.

