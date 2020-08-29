Advertisement

Six new officers join the force after pinning ceremony

Like everything else, the pandemic made the pinning ceremony look very different to the ones before it.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are 6 new officers with the Laredo Police Department as of Friday.

Only two family members plus the graduate could attend the private ceremony.

The new boys in blue will begin to patrol the streets as soon as Saturday.

The new officers include Daniel Moreno, Adrian Barrón, Francisco Castañeda, Christopher Garza, Stephen James Garza and Juan José Lazcano.

Congratulations and we wish you the best of luck from everyone here at KGNS.

