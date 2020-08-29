Advertisement

TAMIU celebrates 50 years

The two year university began with 286 Laredo students. Currently, that number grew to 29,000 plus.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Back in the year of 1970, a first class stamp was just 6 cents, a gallon of gas was 36 cents, and a dozen eggs just 62 cents... and while 1970 also saw 600,000 people attend the largest rock festival of all time, namely Woodstock, Laredo also had a milestone take place that year.

It took place August 28, 1970.

It was the opening of Laredo’s hometown university, back then called Texas A&L University at Laredo Center.

While many things have changed in the last 50 years, most noticeably anew name and a new campus, university officials say their mission has not.

It remains as, “We’re here for you.”

So to everyone who has been a part in developing Laredo’s university over the last 50 years, on behalf of the many lives you’ve changed through higher education opportunities, we salute and thank you.

