TAMIU celebrates 50 years

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Back in the year of 1970, a first class stamp was just 6 cents, a gallon of gas was 36 cents, and a dozen eggs just 62 cents... and while 1970 also saw 600,000 people attend the largest rock festival of all time, namely Woodstock, Laredo also had a milestone take place that year.

It took place August 28, 1970.

It was the opening of Laredo’s hometown university, back then called Texas A&L University at Laredo Center.

The two year university began with 286 Laredo students. Currently, that number grew to 29,000 plus.

While many things have changed in the last 50 years, most noticeably anew name and a new campus, university officials say their mission has not.

It remains as, “We’re here for you.”

So to everyone who has been a part in developing Laredo’s university over the last 50 years, on behalf of the many lives you’ve changed through higher education opportunities, we salute and thank you.

