CBP officers seize $3.3 million dollars worth of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over three million dollars worth of illegal narcotics were confiscated at a Laredo port of entry.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at bridge one found the drugs hidden inside the driver’s belongings.

The vehicle was driven by a 72-year-old U.S. Citizen traveling from Mexico.

A K-9 officer found over 160 pounds of meth during a secondary inspection.

Officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

