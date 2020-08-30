Health Authority selects Laredo Nursing and Rehab to serve as all COVID facility

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Starting this week, a local nursing home will take in all COVI-19 positive residents from around town.

On Friday, the Laredo Health Authority signed an order establishing a partnership with Laredo Nursing and Rehab to serve as an all COVID facility.

The nursing home community has been the hardest hit since the start of the pandemic.

According to Dr. Victor Trevino, on September first residents will be transferred to the facility.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.