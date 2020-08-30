Local film group holds discussion on Immigration Nation
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The pandemic isn’t stopping local organizations from continuing a dialogue about immigration.
On Friday night, the Laredo Immigrant Alliance and Laredo Film Society held a screening of the Netflix documentary series ‘Immigration Nation.’
The six-part series takes a deep look into the U.S. immigration system.
After the episode members held a virtual meeting to discuss what was seen.
