LPD and Border Patrol disrupt alleged stash house
Authorities found 20 undocumented immigrants living inside the home
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with assistance from the Laredo Police Department foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt in west Laredo.
Officers and agents arrived at a home at the 5900 block of Juarez Street where they saw a man outside who stated that there were several undocumented immigrants inside the home.
Authorities searched the residents and found a total of 20 people who were determined to be living in the U.S. illegally.
Border Patrol agents took the undocumented immigrants into custody.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.