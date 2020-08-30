LPD and Border Patrol disrupt alleged stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with assistance from the Laredo Police Department foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt in west Laredo.

Officers and agents arrived at a home at the 5900 block of Juarez Street where they saw a man outside who stated that there were several undocumented immigrants inside the home.

Authorities searched the residents and found a total of 20 people who were determined to be living in the U.S. illegally.

Border Patrol agents took the undocumented immigrants into custody.

