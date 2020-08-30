Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Six

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents who are looking to get rid of some unwanted furniture or household appliances will have a chance to do it free of charge this Wednesday.

On September 2nd, crews with the city’s solid waste department will be out in the District Six area collecting items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, swing sets, plastic swimming pools, large toys, bicycles, and large household appliances.

All unwanted items must be placed outside for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

Customers must place the items at least 10 feet away from any large objects such as parked cars, mailboxes, or fences.

For more information, you can call 311 or (956) 796-1098.

