Advertisement

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Six

Get rid of unwanted items such as mattresses, furniture and household appliances
Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents who are looking to get rid of some unwanted furniture or household appliances will have a chance to do it free of charge this Wednesday.

On September 2nd, crews with the city’s solid waste department will be out in the District Six area collecting items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, swing sets, plastic swimming pools, large toys, bicycles, and large household appliances.

All unwanted items must be placed outside for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

Customers must place the items at least 10 feet away from any large objects such as parked cars, mailboxes, or fences.

For more information, you can call 311 or (956) 796-1098.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

LPD and Border Patrol disrupt alleged stash house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities arrived at the home and found 20 undocumented immigrants living inside.

News

LMC and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center hold COVID-19 plasma drive

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
With so many people still fighting the virus, health officials believe that transferring plasma from someone who was able to recover from COVID-19 could help save lives.

News

Cuellar addresses Fort Hood issues after body of soldier found

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
Fort Hood is the number one most violent base in the country with 129 violent felonies committed by soldiers each year.

Local

Laredo Police to crackdown on those hosting social gatherings

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Soriano
Police officers will be out in full force making sure everyone is following the COVID-19 protocols

Latest News

News

TAMIU celebrates 50 years

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
The two year university began with 286 Laredo students. Currently, that number grew to 29,000 plus.

News

Meals on Wheels program helps over 2,000 people in need

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Barbara Campos
The Webb County Community Action Agency has been behind the H-E-B Meals on Wheels project that provides home delivered meals to many in our county, and now with COVID-19, they have added care packages with home essentials like hygiene products and sanitation supplies.

News

Six new officers join the force after pinning ceremony

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
Like everything else, the pandemic made the pinning ceremony look very different to the ones before it.

Local

UISD After School adventures program deemed a success

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
With the first week of virtual learning officially in the books, UISD is reminding parents about the importance of keeping students active during these trying times.

Local

Researchers report first possible case of COVID-19 reinfection

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Scientists say a 25-year-old man in Nevada contracted the virus back in April and fully recovered but then got sick again in late May

National

Laura leaves six dead and hundreds of thousands without power

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
Massive clean up efforts are underway after Hurricane Laura battered parts of Lake Charles, Louisiana.