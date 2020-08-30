Two local Boys & Girls Club centers to re-open mid September

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two Boys and Girls Clubs are planning to open their doors next month.

The board of directors met this week to discuss the opening of the Benavides Club as well as the Lamar Bruni Center which is set to happen on September 14th.

Due to the pandemic, the clubs were temporality closed.

At this time the northwest club will not open its doors.

Board members say it is the first time in 74-year history the clubs have been closed.

