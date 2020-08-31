Border Patrol agents find missing juvenile

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find a missing juvenile inside a tractor trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on August 27th when the driver of a trailer gave agents consent to search the vehicle.

After a thorough search, agents found an individual hiding in the closet space of the tractor’s sleeper cab.

The individual was determined to be a Cuban National with legal U.S. residency.

Taking into account the juvenile’s safety, agents detained both individuals and contacted the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the juvenile had been reported missing from Odessa, Texas.

