Border Patrol agents find missing juvenile

Agents find a Cuban National with legal U.S. residency inside a tractor trailer
WEST ENFIELD, ME - AUGUST 01: A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a highway checkpoint on August 1, 2018 in West Enfield, Maine. The checkpoint took place approximately 80 miles from the US/Canada border. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find a missing juvenile inside a tractor trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on August 27th when the driver of a trailer gave agents consent to search the vehicle.

After a thorough search, agents found an individual hiding in the closet space of the tractor’s sleeper cab.

The individual was determined to be a Cuban National with legal U.S. residency.

Taking into account the juvenile’s safety, agents detained both individuals and contacted the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the juvenile had been reported missing from Odessa, Texas.

