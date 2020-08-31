City offering free COVID-19 testing at SAA

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo will be testing for the coronavirus this week.

Officials will be at the Sames Auto Arena starting on Monday and will be there until Friday, September 4th from nine in the morning up until four in the afternoon or while supplies last.

It’s free of charge and people don’t need an appointment.

All you need to bring is a valid ID.

