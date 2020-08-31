Advertisement

City offering free COVID-19 testing at SAA

Residents looking to get tested for COVID-19 can head on over to the arena
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo will be testing for the coronavirus this week.

Officials will be at the Sames Auto Arena starting on Monday and will be there until Friday, September 4th from nine in the morning up until four in the afternoon or while supplies last.

It’s free of charge and people don’t need an appointment.

All you need to bring is a valid ID.

