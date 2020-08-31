COVID-19 changes this year’s El Grito celebration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A long standing tradition celebrated by folks on both sides of the border will move forward this year, but may look a bit different.

El Grito de Dolores, or the Cry of Dolores, commemorates the occurrence of the start of the Mexican War of Independece when Catholic Priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla ran his church bell in Dolores, Mexico giving the call to arms.

Every year on the eve of Independence Day, El Grito is celebrated across Mexico including here in Laredo by the Mexican Consulate’s Office.

This year with COVID-19 safety precautions, the Mexican Consul Juan Carlos Mendoza says the event will look more like a commemoration.

“But we are going to have a celebration, but it’s a civic ceremony, with El Grito de Dolores, the Cry of Dolores, with the national anthem, with few people, but we are going to have this civic event to commemorate the Independence of Mexico.”

Even though only a few people will be able to attend that doesn’t mean you can’t join in.

The commemoration will be live-streamed for the public on the Mexican Consul’s social media pages.

