Doctors Hospital names first female CEO

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The number of female CEO’s remains just a handful, but that number has recently grown by one.

Emma Maria Montes-Ewing was recently named CEO of Doctors Hospital.

Along with 20 years of healthcare experience, Montes-Ewing brings with her a sense of pride knowing she is the first female CEO of a major hospital in Laredo.

Montes-Ewing says it was her mother’s strong work ethic and character that lead her down the path to chief executive officer.

If you look at the statistics, 80 percent of the healthcare workforce is female, but only 30 percent get to go into the executive level, so 30 percent of that 80, and only 13 percent become female CEOs.

Trailblazers like the women Montes-Ewing grew up with in her native country of Peru that set the standards high when she came to the united states at the age of 19.

With strong determination, Montes-Ewing worked her way up through the healthcare system until she landed her first CEO position six years ago at a hospital in Big Spring, Texas.

And when asked about challenges she may have faced along the way, specifically with those who may believe being female landed her the job, she adamantly disagrees with gender quotas.

Montes-Ewing says, “Sometimes gender quotas put people, whether female or male in the wrong places. I think the best person should be selected for the job.”

Ms. Montes-Ewing has a message for young girls looking to break barriers in the workforce., “Hey, there’s a future, you can do this. Prepare yourself, work hard, listen, learn, don’t be afraid of the risk, and believe that it can be possible.”

Ms. Montes-Ewing says she and her husband have enjoyed the warm welcome they’ve received here in Laredo and are looking forward to remaining in Laredo for many years to come.

