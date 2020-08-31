Ending August on a high note!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may be the last day of August but summer isn’t over just yet!

On Monday we will start out with some humid conditions in the low 80s and by the afternoon expect to hit a high of 104 degrees.

As we head into Tuesday, some clouds will start to move in from the gulf giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.

Now our temperatures will remain hot and humid but the chance of rain could give us some relief.

These hot and humid conditions will continue into Wednesday, as well as our chances of rain.

On Thursday, we aren’t expecting rain, but we do expect overcast skies and triple digit temperatures.

As we head into the first weekend of September, we are going to drop a couple of degrees into the 90s.

We are also expecting a 30 percent chance of rain for Friday Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

It may not be fall weather for most people but it is for us.

