Advertisement

Ending August on a high note!

Fall right around the corner
Ending August on a high note
Ending August on a high note(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may be the last day of August but summer isn’t over just yet!

On Monday we will start out with some humid conditions in the low 80s and by the afternoon expect to hit a high of 104 degrees.

As we head into Tuesday, some clouds will start to move in from the gulf giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.

Now our temperatures will remain hot and humid but the chance of rain could give us some relief.

These hot and humid conditions will continue into Wednesday, as well as our chances of rain.

On Thursday, we aren’t expecting rain, but we do expect overcast skies and triple digit temperatures.

As we head into the first weekend of September, we are going to drop a couple of degrees into the 90s.

We are also expecting a 30 percent chance of rain for Friday Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

It may not be fall weather for most people but it is for us.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

The heat is on!

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like it’s back to the triple digit temperatures after some slight chances of rain.

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend with temperatures beyond the triple digits.

Local

Summertime sadness

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We got that summertime sadness because it’s so hot outside and we are about one month away from September.

Local

Might as well be walking on the sun

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
With temperatures like ours, you might as well be walking on the sun...

Latest News

Weather

Thursday weather forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
A continuation of typical early August weather. Sunshine, ~100F heat for the 7 day period.

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT
If you are looking to plan some summer fun this weekend, hopefully those plans include a pool because it’s going to be a hot one.

Local

It’s a cruel summer

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
After a very unusual wet and wild weekend, it looks like we are going to get back to our summer temperatures.

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Thursday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Not quite as hot, but more humid weather. This brings a slight shower chance Saturday afternoon. Still close to 100F.

Weather

Wednesday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
Not quite as hot, a bit more humid during the 7 day period. Temperatures still reaching 100F.