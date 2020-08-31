Federal agents arrest convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents arrest a Mexican National who was convicted of sex crimes against children.

The incident happened on August 26th when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working watch operations in Zapata discovered two individuals by a ranch near Highway 83.

Both of them were determined to be from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally.

During processing, one of the individuals was identified as 31-year-old Diego Andres Rodriguez-Gonzalez who was arrested in Galveston for indecency with a child through sexual contact.

He also had prior convictions of narcotics possession.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was charged for his immigration violations and remains in federal custody.

