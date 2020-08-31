Girl swept in the air by kite during festival
Footage from a kite festival in Taiwan shows a girl swept 30 feet up in the air
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A three-year-old girl survived being swept 30-feet up into the air after becoming entangled with the strings of a large kite during a festival in Taiwan Sunday.
Footage showed the girl being lifted and swung in the air for a few seconds before falling to the ground, as panicked onlookers rushed to help her.
Her parents said she was shocked but fortunately she was not injured.
Authorities halted the kite festival after the accident.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.