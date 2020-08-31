Girl swept in the air by kite during festival

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A three-year-old girl survived being swept 30-feet up into the air after becoming entangled with the strings of a large kite during a festival in Taiwan Sunday.

Footage showed the girl being lifted and swung in the air for a few seconds before falling to the ground, as panicked onlookers rushed to help her.

Her parents said she was shocked but fortunately she was not injured.

Authorities halted the kite festival after the accident.

