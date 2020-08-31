Advertisement

Girl swept in the air by kite during festival

Footage from a kite festival in Taiwan shows a girl swept 30 feet up in the air
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A three-year-old girl survived being swept 30-feet up into the air after becoming entangled with the strings of a large kite during a festival in Taiwan Sunday.

Footage showed the girl being lifted and swung in the air for a few seconds before falling to the ground, as panicked onlookers rushed to help her.

Her parents said she was shocked but fortunately she was not injured.

Authorities halted the kite festival after the accident.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

Girl swept in the air by kite during festival

Updated: 24 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Sheriff’s Office unveils new identification program for rural residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The purpose is to protect rural area residents against property theft, fence damage as well as identifying rural properties

Local

Search warrant leads to the discovery of narcotics selling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department arrest two individuals after they found several baggies of cocaine, heroin and pills.

Local

Doctors Hospital names first female CEO

Updated: 4 hours ago
Along with 20 years of healthcare experience, Montes-Ewing brings with her a sense of pride knowing she is the first female CEO of a major hospital in Laredo.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents find missing juvenile

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents find a missing juvenile inside a tractor trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

Local

Federal agents arrest convicted sex offender

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents arrest a Mexican National who was convicted of sex crimes against children.

Forecast

Ending August on a high note!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It may be the last day of August but summer isn’t over just yet!

Local

Local film group holds discussion on Immigration Nation

Updated: 17 hours ago
The pandemic isn’t stopping local organizations from continuing the discussion on immigration.

Local

Health Authority selects Laredo Nursing and Rehab to serve as all COVID facility

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Dr. Victor Trevino says on September first residents will be transferred to the facility.

Local

CBP officers seize $3.3 million dollars worth of meth

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
CBP officers say they found 160 pounds of narcotics inside the driver’s belongings.