Laredo College to hold drive-in musical production

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Theater productions around the nation have been cancelled and postponed due to the pandemic.

However, one local group has found an interesting way to keep the stage lights on.

Every semester, thousands of people come to the theater to experience a real life production, but this year with COVID-19, many people adjusted to watching plays online.

But for Laredo College, COVID-19 was the “genesis” of this new project.

“It’s my expectation that people are craving to do something safely, in particular something artistic like this that I think we are going to have tremendous turnout,” said William Hauserman, Laredo College theater director.

With the virus affecting the theater community, Hauserman came up with a plan B on a safe experience for everyone to participate.

That’s when the COVID drive-in musical was born, a new twist on theater production that is similar to the drive in theater experience.

“The audience would come and watch the show from their cars, like a drive-in movie theater and we would set up multiple stages and the actors would travel like if they were at a parade, moving from one stage to the next stage to the next stage.”

He recruited local playwrights to help write the scripts and songs for the show.

Four stages will be laid out at parkings lots around Laredo College where actors will be acting their scenes.

Since mid-July, they have been holding rehearsals through Zoom, and to keep them from having to wear a mask when they perform the pairs are married couples, or couples who interact daily.

There are four scenes and each scene will be performed by a pair.

A ticket is required to enter and the director says that every car will be priced the same, regardless of the people inside, and their expectation is that those inside the car will be from the same household.

He goes on to say some of the challenges for this was finding the perfect “shady spots” and how he came up with a solution where the audience can also be a part of it.

“By the time the show is over it will be dark and we’re not going to be setting up outdoor lights, but because the audience will be outdoors in their cars, we will have them turn on their headlights for the lightening.”

The performance will go on for four nights and there are three locations where each will fit 10 cars, so 30 cars will be able to see the performance.

Thanks to this new concept the show will go on.

The play will take place from September 17th to the 20th and tickets can be purchased here.

